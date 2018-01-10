Patrick Roberts determined to end the season strongly at Celtic

Patrick Roberts is looking to hit the ground running after returning to Celtic to step up his recovery work.

Patrick Roberts, right, is looking to return from injury after the winter break. Picture: Michael Gillen

The injured loan star has not featured since aggravating his hamstring against Motherwell at Fir Park back in November.

He went back to parent club Manchester City for treatment but has now joined up with Brendan Rodgers’ squad for their sunshine training camp in Dubai and is eyeing a swift return to action once the winter break ends.

The 21-year-old told Celtic TV: “It’s been good to be outside running. That was the main objective for me - to get back running while I was out here. I’ve been working hard in the gym over the past five or six weeks.

“I want to finish the season strongly. I finished it quite well last year so that’s the main objective again. I’ve had a tough season with injuries and it’s getting right and finishing as strongly as I can.

“Obviously, with the team as well, we want to get as many points as we can and win as many trophies as we can.”

The Englishman was given a hero’s welcome from the Hoops faithful when he turned down offers south of the border and from Europe to return for a second loan stint at Parkhead.

Now he wants to repay supporters’ patience shown during his lay-off.

“The fans have been great,” he said. “They’ve been top-class as usual and have been supporting me right from when I got my injury.

“It’s been frustrating for me, obviously, but also for them because they want to see me play as much as I want to play. But they’ve been great.”

Meanwhile, Celtic assistant manager Chris Davies cannot wait to get to grips with new recruit Lewis Morgan in the summer.

The Scotland Under-21 international has penned a four-and-a-half-year deal with the Hoops but will spend the rest of this campaign back at former club St Mirren.

Rodgers’ right-hand man Davies has been impressed with the 21-year-old playmaker’s recent displays for both club and country and was relieved the Scottish champions managed to beat off competition from English sides to land the highly-rated youngster.

Morgan’s aim now is to help lead the Buddies to the Ladbrokes Championship title but Davies says he is already relishing the chance to mould his talents further.

Davies told the Celtic View: “Lewis is someone I have seen play a few times live for Scotland Under-21s, and he was the standout player both times, particularly in the game against Holland when he really stood out against a good full-back in terms of his speed, directness and one-v-one ability.

“We are pleased to have him on board. Obviously he is back with St Mirren and we wish them all the best in the rest of their season, but it’s an exciting move for Lewis and hopefully it can work out well for him and the club.”

