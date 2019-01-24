Oliver Burke on ‘amazing feeling’ of opening Celtic account

Oliver Burke enjoyed an “amazing feeling” as he scored his first Celtic goals in the Hoops’ commanding 4-0 win over struggling St Mirren at Parkhead on Wednesday night.

READ MORE - Which players have attempted the most shots in the 2018/19 Scottish Premiership?

Celtic attacker Oliver Burke celebrates after scoring against St Mirren. Picture: SNS

The 21-year-old striker, on loan from West Brom, took only 11 minutes of his first league start to head in a Ryan Christie free-kick.

Winger Scott Sinclair scored the second with a penalty soon afterwards before Burke completed a brace 10 minutes into the second-half with a shot from inside the box.

Substitute Timothy Weah, on loan from Paris Saint-Germain, added a late fourth with his first league goal to take Celtic one point clear of Kilmarnock and three clear of Rangers at the top of the Ladbrokes Premiership, and with a game in hand, as Saints slumped to the bottom.

Scotland international Burke, whose debut for the Glasgow giants was the 3-0 William Hill Scottish Cup win over Airdrie at the weekend, said: “I really enjoyed it. Obviously an amazing feeling, two goals.

“We put in a great performance, worked very hard and got a result, so I’m delighted for the team.

“My main focus was to get the ball in the back of the net and I knew after that I’d get my confidence back and feel at home again. It’s amazing to get two goals.

“It’s given me a great boost. I’m really happy for the team and now we can focus on the next task in hand.”