Oliver Burke ‘can’t wait to hit the ground running’ following Celtic switch

Celtic new boy Oliver Burke says he “can’t wait to hit the ground running” after linking up with his new team-mates at the Hoops’ winter training camp in Dubai.

The West Brom wideman completed a temporary move until the end of the season on Saturday, and the Scotland international is egaer to get started with his loan club.

Oliver Burke turns out for West Brom in a pre-season friendly against Abedeen at Pittodrie in July 2018. Picture: SNS Group

• READ MORE - Oliver Burke signs for Celtic in bid to kick-start stalled career

Speaking to Celtic’s website, Burke said: “I’m really excited to be here at Celtic, play as many games as I can, and help the team as much as I can as well.

“I’ll play wherever I’m asked to play. I’ll play wherever the gaffer wants me to and give my all every single time. Hopefully I can give everything that I have, and excite the fans.”

The former RB Leipzig winger admits he’s eager to experience a European night at the home of his new club, having never visited Celtic Park as a spectator or player.

The 21-year-old stands a good chance of being involved in the Europa League clash against Valencia.

He added: “I’m really looking forward to seeing all the fans at the home game at Celtic Park. That’ll be interesting, I’m really excited for that. I’ve heard the European nights at Celtic Park, in particular, are amazing.

• READ MORE - Mikey Johnston says Oliver Burke can help propel Celtic to title

“I’ve heard all about the fans, and they’re considered amongst the best in the world. I’m really looking forward to it, and the Valencia game is obviously a massive occasion, which will be great to be a part of.”