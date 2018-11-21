Nicklas Bendtner to miss Celtic clash as Rosenborg striker drops jail sentence appeal

Have your say

Former Arsenal striker Nicklas Bendtner has dropped his appeal against a 50-day jail sentence for assaulting a taxi driver.

The move by the 30-year-old makes the judgment final but his current club, Rosenborg, have pledged to stand by him.

The Norwegian side host Celtic in the Europa League next week.

Bendtner was found guilty of assaulting a taxi driver in Copenhagen in September. The Denmark international admitted the charge but said he had acted in self-defence.

In a statement, Rosenborg said: “Nicklas has regretted the incident and he is taking his sentence.

“If we make mistakes, it is important that we take responsibility for our actions.

“Nicklas has his employment relationship with Rosenborg FC and the enforceable verdict from Denmark does not change that.”

Bendtner began his career at Arsenal and scored 45 goals in 171 games for the Gunners.

He also had spells on loan with Birmingham, Sunderland and Juventus before joining Wolfsburg in 2014.

Bendtner returned to English football with Nottingham Forest in 2016 but did not see out a full season before moving to Rosenborg.

His hopes of making the Denmark squad for this summer’s World Cup finals in Russia were ended due to injury.

Bendtner is likely to serve the sentence at home, under “intensive surveillance” which will involve the wearing of an electronic tag, according to reports.