Neil Lennon reveals Leicester sounded him out over interim manager role

Neil Lennon has revealed he was sounded out about the prospect of taking interim charge of Leicester City before they secured the permanent appointment of Brendan Rodgers.

Following Claude Puel’s sacking as manager on Sunday, former Leicester captain Lennon emerged as a potential candidate to step in as caretaker boss for the rest of the season.

At that stage, it was unclear whether the Foxes would be able to prise Rodgers away from Celtic immediately or would have to wait until the summer to secure their number one target, which it is now understood they were prepared to do.

But when Rodgers made it clear he preferred to make the move now, Leicester stepped in to pay the £6 million compensation fee to release him from his Celtic contract.

It also meant that Lennon, instead of being lined up for a return to Leicester, was quickly snapped up by Celtic to replace Rodgers for the rest of the season.

“The whole thing flipped around,” said Lennon. “I spoke briefly to Jon Rudkin (Leicester’s director of football) and he said he was bearing me in mind if they were thinking of an interim manager.

“But it was only a five minute chat with him and I think that already by that stage they wanted a permanent manager in.”