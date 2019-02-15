‘Mystical’ Celtic Park praised as rival fans share touching moment

Despite defeat to superior opposition Celtic fans displayed their magnanimity by applauding Valencia’s players and fans after the match.

Following the Spanish side’s 2-0 win to put themselves into a strong position for progression to the next round, footage emerged of Celtic and Valencia fans embracing in a hug and swapping scarves.

There were around 400 travelling supporters and the clip also showed them waving around green and white scarves and applauding the home crowd.

Local newspapers Super Deporte noted the bond, writing that it was “one of the magical moments of the match”.

“When the match ended, the Celtic Park fans applauded the Valencia fans in recognition of the good game that Valencia played and also in recognition of the excellent behaviour that the fans had throughout the day in the city and during the game in the stadium.

Celtic fans were applauded by their Valencia counterparts.

“As usual, the fans of Valencia gave an excellent image, encouraged their team and there was no altercation.

“The fans of both teams exchanged scarves and the Valencians corresponded to the Scots with chants of “Celtic, Celtic”. The best finishing touch to a great match.”

Super Deporte journalist Andres Garcia noted the “mystical staging”, while in AS likened Parkhead to going to the opera in Milan.

In Levante, Cayetano Ros recognised “the mystique transmitted by the majestic Celtic Park”.