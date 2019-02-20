Maurizio Sarri future: Scottish Premiership boss on Chelsea’s radar

Maurizio Sarri could find himself replaced as Chelsea boss by a former Stamford Bridge coach, if the chainsmoking Italian is given the heave by the Blues hierarchy.

World Cup-winner and former Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane is the bookies’ favourite to take the reins, with Sarri’s No.2 Gianfranco Zola and former Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard also among those linked with the job.

Under pressure: Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri. Picture: PA

However, Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers - a former coach at Stamford Bridge - has emerged as a contender after his odds were slashed to 10/1 overnight - putting him ahead of former Blues players Didier Deschamps and John Terry.

The Northern Irishman has secured back-to-back trebles with the Hoops, and is closing in on an unprecedented third, and is regularly linked with English Premier League jobs as a result of his success in Glasgow.

Rodgers spoke about Sarri’s approach to coaching on talkSPORT last month, suggesting that the 60-year-old needed to be adaptable.

The ex-Liverpool manager added: “The world and society has changed and that means football has changed too and players are now more protected.

Brendan Rodgers watches on with Kolo Toure during a Celtic training session. Picture: SNS Group

“Years ago, when you guys were playing, you’d have worked with managers who sometimes had to be very harsh, but you took that on.

“Whereas now - and this is not all players because I’ve worked with some brilliant lads who you can be harsh with - a lot of players will take it differently.

“It’s becoming much more difficult, but you have to adapt as a manager and that’s very important.”

Speaking ahead of Chelsea’s Champions League clash with Malmo, the former Napoli boss said: “I have to think that I will be the manager of Chelsea for a long time, otherwise I cannot work.

“We need to win three, four matches in a row. It’s the only solution. I can understand very well the frustration of our fans because they are used to winning. Now we are in trouble, so I can understand very well.

“There isn’t another way. We can only have good performances and results.”

Next Chelsea manager odds

Zinedine Zidane 6/4

Gianfranco Zola 23/10

Frank Lampard 5/1

Guus Hiddink 17/2

Brendan Rodgers 10/1

Diego Simeone 17/1

Avram Grant 20/1

Didier Deschamps 20/1

John Terry 20/1

Antonio Conte 25/1