Marseille to return for Celtic striker Moussa Dembele - reports

Marseille have rekindled their interest in Celtic striker Moussa Dembele, according to the Daily Record.

Moussa Dembele netted in Celtic's victory over Rangers on Sunday. Picture: SNS

The Frenchman has endured an injury-troubled campaign but has looked back to his best in recent weeks, netting four goals in three matches, including one in the recent Old Firm clash at Ibrox.

Marseille were previously interested in bringing the youngster back to his native land but were put off by Celtic’s £20million asking price.

The Ligue 1 side will once again look to test the Parkhead club’s resolve when the transfer window opens again this summer.

Manager Brendan Rodgers revealed at the end of the January transfer window that they had received an offer for the player but it fell well below their valuation.

Meanwhile, Dembele has been named in France’s under-21 squad for their Euro qualifiers against Kazakhstan and Montenegro next week.

