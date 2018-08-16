Marseille to make £13.5m bid for Celtic’s Moussa Dembele - reports

French giants Marseille are preparing a bid for Celtic striker Moussa Dembele.

Moussa Dembele in action for Celtic. Picture: SNS/Ross Parker

It is being reported in French newspaper L’Equipe that OM will offer Celtic £13.5 million for the forward.

Marseille hope that the offer will be enough to secure the player’s transfer with the deal getting done in France.

The Ligue 1 side saw a move for former Manchester City striker Mario Balotelli fall through earlier in the summer, while they have been linked with Valencia and Italy forward Simone Zaza.

Dembele was linked with a move to Marseille last year and earlier this summer but interest cooled when attention switched to Balotelli from Nice.

The French Under-21 international came off the bench on Tuesday in Celtic’s 2-1 defeat to Greek champions AEK Athens as the side dropped out of the Champions League and into the Europa League play-off round.

The 22-year-old, signed from Fulham in 2016, has scored 50 goals in 91 appearances for Celtic and has been linked to moves to numerous clubs.

