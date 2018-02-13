Liverpool legend hails Brendan Rodgers as ‘best British manager’

Have your say

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is the best British manager working in football right now, according to Jamie Carragher.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers. Picture: Michael Gillen

The Liverpool legend played under Rodgers at Anfield for two years and feels there’s a lack of respect regarding his accomplishments with the Merseyside club.

Appearing on Sky Sports, Carragher was asked to pick between Rodgers and Jurgen Klopp.

Though the pundit would eventually go for the current Liverpool boss, he was effusive in his praise for the man who led Celtic to an undefeated domestic season last term.

He said: “Yes, he’s the best British manager out there.

“It’s always seen as a dig at Brendan Rodgers , I actually think Brendan is the best British manager.

“He at times is ridiculed, even sometimes by Liverpool fans on social media, ‘oh Brendan Rodgers has only done this’, ‘Klopp’s only done that’ as if Brendan Rodgers is the worst manager they’ve ever seen at Liverpool.

“Rodgers came closer than anyone to winning a league title.”

