Leigh Griffiths: Old Firm celebrations are Celtic payback for 1999 Rangers huddle

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths has revealed the Hoops’ celebrations after Old Firm victories are payback - for the time Rangers mocked the “huddle” during the nine-in-a-row era after victory at Parkhead secured the league title.

The 28-year-old has previously tied Celtic scarves to the goalposts at Ibrox, although he was prevented from doing so in March this year. In September, Rangers and police chiefs slammed a number of Celtic players for “over-celebrating” after the victory at Parkhead.

Leigh Griffiths ties a Celtic scarf to a goalpost in Ibrox after a 2-1 win over Rangers in December 2016. Picture: SNS Group

Police reports claimed a “clear link” between the behaviour of Celtic fans and the reaction of some Light Blues fans.

But Griffiths insisted: “Guys have short memories. I read somewhere that Rangers did the “huddle” at Celtic Park in 1999. Celtic fans had to endure that, so [our celebrations] gets us a little bit of payback.”

The Scotland international added: “If you sent out a DVD of every single home game showing what we do at the end each time you would see we do that after every game

“[Brendan Rodgers] has already touched on that. Win, lose or draw we go around and show our appreciation.

• READ MORE - Arsenal winger reveals he was close to joining Celtic

• READ MORE - Celtic keeper Craig Gordon is proud to pass with flying colours

“It’s one thing they are going to moan about, especially if they get beat. We take it on the chin and continue doing what we do.”

Griffiths and Celtic return to Ibrox at the end of this month for the next Old Firm clash, but the former Hibs and Wolves forward doesn’t fancy his chances of being able to tie another scarf onto the Ibrox goalposts.

“I got into bother at Linfield for doing it, then unfortunately for me [Rangers] had two stewards at the post,” Griffiths told The Sun.

“It’s probably the closest I’ve been marked at Ibrox. It’s very difficult to put another one there now. But it’s just a bit of banter.”

The Celtic striker is hopeful that Hoops fans will make the trip, after the Parkhead side warned they could refuse their 800-ticket allocation if supporter safety cannot be guaranteed.

He continued: “You always want your supporters there to give the team a bit of backing.

“It would feel weird at Ibrox without them, but there will be a great atmosphere and the ground will be rocking.

“We do what we do on the pitch. We don’t do our talking off it. We go there, do our job professionally and get three points.”