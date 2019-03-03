Leicester fans chant anti-Celtic song - Hoops fans have last laugh

A group of Leicester City fans responded to the criticism of new manager Brendan Rodgers by chanting “we all hate Celtic” during their English Premier League clash with Watford.

READ MORE - Aidan Smith: Rodgers made a rod for his own back then had Rod Stewart on his back

The Northern Irishman was widely condemned by the same group of supporters who once idolised him in Glasgow after he swapped Parkhead for the King Power Stadium in midweek.

Banners at both Tynecastle and Easter Road criticised Rodgers for his decision to leave the club he claims to have supported all his life. A video also surfaced where Celtic fans were singing: “I hope you die in your sleep Brendan Rodgers... with a bullet from the IRA.”

During Rodgers first match, which they lost 2-1, Leicester fans tried to get a chant of “we all hate Celtic” started. A video of the song was later posted on social media.

Hoops fans, however, were far from impressed with the lack of atmosphere in the 10-second clip and ridiculed it on Twitter.

Brendan Rodgers consoles Wes Morgan after Leicester City's 2-1 defeat at Watford. Picture: AFP/Getty

@JBr1977 said: “I could barely hear that for the rustling of crisp wrappers and people sipping their lattes.”

@_andrewh1967 sarcastically added: “Best atmosphere av seen in long time.”

While @VinnyCSC said: “As a Celtic fan I can say that really hurts! 4 guys at a wee stadium somewhere don’t like us?”