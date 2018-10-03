Kris Commons: Betfred Cup holders should get to play at Hampden

Former Celtic star Kris Commons believes his old club should have the right to play their Betfred Cup semi-final at Hampden Park as holders of the tournament.

Kris Commons feels Celtic v Hearts should be played at Hampden Park. Picture: John Devlin

The Parkhead side are unhappy that their clash with Hearts in the last four of this year’s competition has been mooted as the game which will be moved to Murrayfield, following the controversy which greeted the SPFL’s original plans.

Instead of playing both games at Hampden on the same day, the SPFL are now exploring the option to have one of the fixtures moved to the home of Scottish Rugby.

While Celtic have asked for a draw to take place to decide which game is played in Edinburgh, Commons feels they should be handed the Hampden tie.

He said on BBC Scotland’s Sportsound programme: “Personally, I think the holders of the cup should play at Hampden.”

He also said: “Murrayfield could make it very difficult for a game to be played there, they could play hardball.

“I keep thinking about the supporters. It’s only a few weeks away, they’ve got to get travel arrangements sorted, they might need a day off, they might need to get money together for tickets.

“There’s a lot of things to think about before they consider moving the game there.”