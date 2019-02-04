Kieran Tierney shows his love of Celtic after 2-0 win over St Johnstone

If Kieran Tierney wasn't a Celtic star he would simply be a die-hard fan.

The 21-year-old has not featured for the team since the start of December due to a hip injury.

However, the time on the sidelines has allowed the player to support the team from the stands, as he did before becoming a first-team regular.

Rather than sit beside directors and other team-mates not in the squad, Tierney takes the opportunity to join other fans. He did so on Sunday by taking his place behind one of the goals for Celtic's 2-0 win over St Johnstone.

The defender shared an image on Twitter of him saluting his team-mates as they took the acclaim of the away support.

The picture on Twitter was shared more than 1,500 times and liked by nearly 13,700 people.

One fan replied: "If KT ever joined another team it would be in his contact he needs Saturdays off".