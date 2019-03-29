Kieran Tierney ‘not looking great for Rangers game’ admits Celtic boss Neil Lennon

Celtic’s interim manager, Neil Lennon, has expressed his concern about the health of left-back Kieran Tierney, who looks likely to miss tomorrow’s meeting with Rangers.

Lennon had told Celtic TV on Thursday evening that the player was “fine” and looking forward to playing at Celtic Park but he broke down again at training yesterday with a recurrence of a calf injury.

That and a persistent hip problem have seen Tierney miss a third of Celtic’s competitive games this season.

“He probably needs a rest, said Lennon. “We’ll try and get him over the line as quickly as possible and shut him down for a while. “I’m not ruling him out, but it didn’t look great this morning. We’ll see. It’ll be judged by the medical team as well.”

The rest of the injury news was more positive, with Tom Rogic, Olivier Ntcham, Filip Benkovic and Jozo Simunovic all making progress.

Lennon also reported that striker Leigh Griffiths, who has been sidelined by personal issues since 8 December, is now doing double training sessions.

“He has got a bit to do in terms of his conditioning but he’s working very hard,” he said. “He’s in twice a day now and it’ll be like that for the next couple of weeks; we’ll assess him as we go along.

“We hope that we can get him on the pitch before the end of the season but there are no guarantees of that. He has to get himself into the best physical condition and, at the minute, he’s knuckling down and preparing to do that.

“It’s great seeing him back in and around the place. We missed him but now he can get back to his routine life. How is he? You never know with Griff; he’s deep.”