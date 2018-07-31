Kieran Tierney makes young Celtic fan’s day by signing his forehead

Have your say

Kieran Tierney delighted a young Celtic fan after agreeing to grant the child’s request to sign his forehead.

The popular Hoops left-back stopped his car to sign autographs as he was leaving training on Monday morning.

Captured on video, Tierney first signed a strip for one young fan before leaning out of the video to sign the boy’s forehead.

Mother of the child, Nichola Gibson, who uploaded the video to Twitter, also revealed that Tierney got out of the car in order to have a picture alongside the fan.

She thanked the 21-year-old for “making a wee bhoy’s day”.