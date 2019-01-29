Jeremy Toljan: Celtic weigh up move for out-of-favour Borussia Dortmund man

Have your say

Celtic are understood to be weighing up a move for Borussia Dortmund defender Jeremy Toljan.

The 24-year-old right-back has been told he can go out on loan in search for first-team football according to the Daily Mail, after falling out of favour under current boss Lucien Favre.

Jeremy Toljan could join Celtic on loan before the transfer window slams shut. Picture: Getty Images

Toljan, a former Germany Under-21 international, made 19 starts for the Bundesliga side last season, but has made the first-team squad just twice this year and has ended up an unused substitute on both occasions.

The only game time Toljan has experienced this term was for Dortmund’s second-string side in a fourth-tier Regionalliga West match against SV Wuppertaler in September.

• READ MORE - Scott Bain ready to dislodge Craig Gordon at Celtic

The former Hoffenheim defender played the full 90 minutes at left-back in a 2-1 win.

Celtic are actively seeking a right-back, but were foiled in their attempts to sign Belgian international Timothy Castagne, Lech Poznan defender Robert Gumny and Norwegian star Omar Elabdellaoui.

Toljan has emerged as an attainable target for the Hoops on loan, with the Parkhead side having already scouted the Stuttgart-born defender.