In pictures: The evolution of Celtic Park through the years

Celtic Park has grown from a small ground in the shadow of a graveyard in 1888 to a modern 60,000 all seater stadium which has hosted everything from the spectacular opening of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in 2014 to Champions League nights with Celtic playing against the likes of Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Manchester United.

1888: A newly formed club in Glasgow’s east end, Celtic formed their original ground near the Janefield Street cemetery, six acres were leased with volunteers working for six months to complete it.

1888 - The new ground is opened.

1892 - After persistent rent increases the club decide to move away from their original stadium to a new site close by, Celtic Park is born on the grounds of a former brickyard.

1894 - Scotland play England in front of record-breaking crowd of over 40,000 at the new Celtic Park.

1894 - 95 - A press box, thought to be the first of its kind, is installed, with turnstiles following a year later.

1898 - First two-storey stand is built on the London road side of the stadium

1904 - A fire destroys the 3,500 Janefield Street stand and pavilion, with a new enclosure built the following year.

1929 - The Grant Stand is demolished and replaced.

1959 - New floodlights installed with glamour friendly against Wolverhampton Wanderers, with the English side winning 2-0.

1966 - Concrete terracing installed at The Janefield Street enclosure - then commonly known as the Jungle.

1971 - Main stand redeveloped with a new roof.

1985 - Undersoil heating is installed.

1986 - New full roof added to the Celtic End

1988 - Red brick facade added in celebration of the club’s centenary year

1991 - Electronic scoreboards put up at each end of the ground.

1993 - Seats are added to the Jungle.

1994 - Fergus McCann takes control and announces plans to redevelop Celtic Park into a modern 60,000 all seater stadium.

1995 - The new North Stand is opened by singer Rod Stewart.

1996 - The Lisbon Lions stand is opened.

1998 - The Jock Stein Stand is opened

2014 - ‘The Celtic Way’ walkway opened by Celtic legend Billy McNeil

2016 - Safe standing sees terracing reintroduced to a section of Celtic Park