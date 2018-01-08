I’ve buried hatchet with Chris Sutton, reveals Celtic’s Craig Gordon

Craig Gordon has revealed his war of words with former Celtic striker Chris Sutton is in the past, after the two reconciled during a chance meeting.

Gordon went public with his displeasure at the BT Sport pundit’s outspoken views about him in September last year, accusing Sutton of waging a ‘campaign’ against him.

Craig Gordon and Chris Sutton were embroiled in a war of words last year, but the pair have buried the hatchet. Picture: Getty Images

The Celtic ‘keeper said he felt Sutton ‘focuses rather a lot on the negatives, rather than anything positive’.

But Sutton hit back at the former Hearts and Sunderland No 1, branding him a ‘little thin-skinned’, adding: “It’s not personal. There is no agenda, there is no campaign. It goes with the territory when you play for big clubs.”

And Gordon, currently in Dubai for the Celtic winter training camp, said that the pair had met by chance and had sorted things out.

The 34-year-old even conceded that some of Sutton’s comments had been accurate.

Chris Sutton is known for speaking his mind. Picture: SNS Group

“I don’t go looking for trouble or anything, I’m not confrontational,” Gordon told the Daily Record. “I wouldn’t have said anything towards him and he was perfectly pleasant.

“I’m not saying he is 100 per cent wrong - some of the things he said were right. I just think it was a little bit over the top at the time. I felt it was unfair.”

But the Celtic goalie conceded that Sutton had been ‘pretty fair’ since, adding: “If there has been something he has commented on then it has been right.

“Hopefully that’s the end of it and if I am there to be fairly criticised then that’s fine.”

