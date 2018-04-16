Henrik Larsson to return to Celtic Park for Scott Brown’s testimonial

Henrik Larsson will once again pull on the famous green and white hooped shirt when the former Celtic player returns to Parkhead next month.

READ MORE - Italian football scout recommends Celtic’s Kieran Tierney to Juventus

The club legend has agreed to return and play in Scott Brown’s testimonial against the Republic of Ireland, which will take place on 20 May.

The Swede netted 242 goals in 313 games during his time in Scottish Premiership after initially arriving in the summer of 1997.

The majority of his career was spent under the stewardship of Martin O’Neill, who will be leading the opposition for the testimonial match.

A statement on the Celtic website read: “We are looking to create a fantastic occasion in May when the great Martin O’Neill will return to Celtic Park with his Ireland team to join Brendan and the Celtic first team to honour a great Celtic player.

“It is wonderful, too, that Henrik is now joining in the match. It is something he was very keen to do, to show his real appreciation and respect for all Scott has achieved. Like Scott, Henrik has delivered phenomenal success to our fans and I’m sure our supporters will be delighted to see such a great Celtic icon grace Paradise once again.

“We have just over a month to go now until the match. There are still tickets left and I know as many fans will want to be part of this great day. Thank you again for all your support so far.”

Tickets for the match are priced at £24 for adults and £9 for concessions.

READ MORE - Video: Leigh Griffiths laughs with Celtic fans mocking Andy Halliday