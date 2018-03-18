Hendry called up to Scotland squad as Martin and Tierney drop out

Jack Hendry has been called up to the Scotland squad for the first time ahead of the friendly double-header against Costa Rica and Hungary.

The Celtic defender was included after team-mate Kieran Tierney was ruled out with a calf problem.

The news was confirmed by manager Brendan Rodgers after the left-back was omitted from the squad for the Parkhead side’s 0-0 draw with Motherwell on Sunday afternoon.

Rangers defender Russell Martin also drops out. The experienced centre-back returned to the starting XI this past weekend after missing the 3-2 Old Firm derby defeat with a back injury.

