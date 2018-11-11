Four talking points from Livingston 0-0 Celtic

Celtic and Livingston played out an entertaining goalless draw in West Lothian as the Hoops went top on goal difference. Patrick McPartlin picks out four talking points from the match

Livi for the top six?

Keaghan Jacobs thunders into win the ball from Scott Sinclair. The long-serving Livingston midfielder was a stand-out for Gary Holt's side. Picture: SNS Group

Livingston have gone on some run since losing 3-1 to Celtic on the opening day of the season. They’ve only lost three matches since - all by a single goal - and have beaten Hibs and Rangers at home, as well as holding then runaway league leaders Hearts to a goalless draw at Tynecastle.

If they keep up this run of form, there’s no reason why they shouldn’t be looking at a top six spot - especially given the daylight between themselves and the clubs with whom many reckoned they would be battling relegation.

Gary Holt’s side are currently just two points behind Rangers and Aberdeen, four points behind fourth-placed St Johnstone and five behind Kilmarnock in third.

The West Lothian outfit were impressive across the park against the champions, but special mention to Keaghan Jacobs, who won just about every 50/50 he contested, and goalkeeper Liam Kelly who pulled off a handful of top saves to record another shutout.

Bain an able deputy

Staying with goalkeepers, Scott Bain was handed a starting berth after Brendan Rodgers revealed Craig Gordon had suffered an injury in the 2-1 win over RB Leipzig.

Bain had little to do in his last outing, the 3-0 Betfred Cup semi-final win over Hearts at BT Murrayfield, but he was called into action on a few occasions in West Lothian.

He made a stunning save from Declan Gallagher after the Livingston man beat Kristoffer Ajer in the air - although a foul was given in the build-up - just after he had foiled Gallagher twice in quick succession with saves from headers.

With the news that Gordon might be out for a period of time, ruling him out of Scotland’s double-header against Albania and Israel, Bain looks to be a more than able deputy for Celtic - and possibly Scotland.

Lucky Dolly

Dolly Menga is building up a reputation as a no-nonsense centre forward, and grabbed the winner against Rangers earlier this season.

The Angolan international is a handful for even the most experienced of defenders but he was perhaps fortunate to stay on the park against Celtic.

The 25-year-old was involved in a spat with Ryan Christie as Celtic defended a corner, with the striker making a headbutt motion towards his opponent.

Referee Kevin Clancy spoke to both but declined to show any cards. Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers certainly felt it was a sending off offence “in the modern world”.

It’ll be interesting to see if Compliance Officer Clare Whyte shares Clancy’s opinion or whether she may issue a notice of complaint.

Misfiring Morgan?

Lewis Morgan came on as a second half substitute against Livingston, but while his fellow midfielder Ryan Christie has grabbed the bull by the horns and really come on to a game in recent weeks, Morgan is yet to really light up a game in a Celtic shirt.

Christie came back stronger after a season and a half at Aberdeen during which he registered 15 goals and 18 assists in 57 games.

Morgan returned to former club St Mirren on loan after signing for Celtic, but perhaps the 22-year-old would benefit from his own spell at a Scottish Premiership side to help him kick on and progress.