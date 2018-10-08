Former Celtic star Andreas Hinkel appointed interim boss of Bundesliga side

Former Celtic star Andreas Hinkel has been appointed interim manager of Stuttgart and could land the job permanently.

Former Celtic star Andreas Hinkel has been appointed interim manager of Stuttgart. Picture: SNS/Bill Murray

The German full back spent three years at Parkhead from 2008 and made over 100 appearances for the Hoops when Gordon Strachan was in charge, until he left to join Freiburg, only to quit the game a year later following knee problems.

Hinkel - who made over 200 appearances for Stuttgart - then moved into coaching when he took charge of their youth academy kids and then became a coach with the reserve team.

He was then appointed manager of Stuttgart II, who play in the fourth tier of German football in their Regionalliga Sudwest.

The club’s manager, Tayfun Korkut, became the first casualty of the Bundesliga at the weekend after a defeat left them bottom of the table.

Now Hinkel will take charge ‘until further notice’ and is in the running to get the job.

Hinkel, who won 21 caps for Germany, previously stated when appointed Stuttgart II boss: “I have worked with some very talented managers including Gordon Strachan, Felix Magath, Joachim Low and Jurgen Klinsmann.

“I have learned from them all, but I will go my own way with this job.

“This is my first job as a manager and I am feeling very positive about it.

“I have learned a lot throughout my career. I have this image as a quiet person, but in Scotland and Spain, I learned to become louder and more emotional.

“This will help my benefit as a coach.”

Stuttgart sporting director Michael Reschke said: “Andreas Hinkel is someone who knows the club very well.

“He will be the coach until further notice.

“The lack of progress since the start of the new season and the negative results prompted the decision.

“Tayfun Korkut took over the team in very difficult circumstances last season, and secured our place in the Bundesliga ahead of schedule on the back of a sensational run. For that, we’re very grateful to him.”

