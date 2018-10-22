Football Manager 2019: The most expensive Celtic players revealed

Have your say

Football Manager makes its hotly awaited return on November 2, with revamped tactics, training and the introduction of VAR among the new headline features introduced to the game.

The game's creators Sports Interactive boast a network of scouts around the world who help to create its remarkably sophisticated player database.

We got our hands on a Beta version of the game ahead of its release and ran the rule over Brendan Rodgers' squad.

Here's the most expensive and most highly rated Celtic players in Football Manager 2019.

Tom Rogic, £15m

Tom Rogic is regarded by many Scottish football fans as the best player in the Premiership and that is reflected in his Football Manager 2019 value.

At the start of the season Rogic is listed at £15m, no doubt due to his finishing, first touch and long shots all listed at 17.

Callum McGregor, £13.75m

Perhaps surprisingly McGregor is the champions' second most valuable player.

The Scottish international is equipped with a first touch stat of 16.

Kieran Tierney, £13.25m

Celtic's flying full-back is hot property in Football Manager 2019 with clubs from south of the border all vying to sign the 21-year-old.

His standout stats include 19 determination and 15 tackling.

Odsonne Edouard, £12m

Signed by Celtic for £9m, Frenchman Edouard is valued at £12m in the latest edition of Football Manager.

With finishing and first touch both rated 15 and strength rated as 16 the former PSG striker is a lethal force up front.

James Forrest, £12m

James Forrest's speed, as you'd suspect, is impressive this season.

The Scotsman acceleration is rated as 17, while his pace is 16

Olivier Ntcham, £12m

Celtic's swaggering midfielder's value and stats are both impressive.

His strength is rated at 15, while his pace and passing is listed as 14.

Leigh Griffiths, £10.25m

Former Hibs forward Leigh Griffiths boasts finishing and long shot stats of 15.

Scott Sinclair, £9m

Scott Sinclair's pace and acceleration will strike fear into opposing Scottish Premiership full-backs.

In the 2019 edition of the game they are both listed as 16.

Filip Benkovic, £8.25m

Leicester loanee boasts some monstrous defensive stats - the Croat's heading and jumping are both listed as 18.

Dedryck Boyata, £8.25m

Belgian international Boyata also possesses sizeable defensive stats.

The former Man City player holds 16-rated heading and tackling stats.

Kristoffer Ajer, £8m

Norwegian Kristoffer Ajer's most notable attribute is his determination, rated 18 out of 20.

Youssouf Mulumbu, £7m

Despite his advancing age Youssouf Mulumbu is valued at £7m in Football manager 2019.

Scott Brown, £6.75m

Celtic's veteran captain still holds outstanding passing and teamwork stats, both rated 18 out of 20.

Nir Bitton, £5.5m

Israeli Nir Bitton is a good option for Football Managers seeking a solid holding midfielder. His passing and vision are both listed a 16.

Daniel Arzani, £4.5m

Youngster Arzani is still an unkown in the Scottish Premiership, but his Football Manager 2019 stats are promising.

Most notable are his pace and acceleration, both listed as 15.

Ryan Christie, £4.3m

Ryan Christie is even faster than his Australian teammate, possessing 16 pace and 15 acceleration.

Jozo Simunovic, £1.9m

Jozo Simunovic represents a solid defensive option for Celtic this season with heading and tackling both rated 15 out of 20.

Craig Gordon £1.8m

Craig Gordon's career has been punctuated by physics defying saves - a habit which sees him rewarded 17 reflexes.

Mikael Lustig, £1.7m

Swede Lustig's tackling and positioning are both rated a solid 14 out of 20.

Jonny Hayes, £1.4m

Former Aberdeen flyer Jonny Hayes' pace is rated an impressive 15.

Scott Bain, £1.3m

Scott Bain might not boast the same stats as fellow keeper Gordon, but his reflexes are still a noteworthy 15.

Emilio Izaguirre, £500k

Honduran Emilio Izaguirre's crafty first touch is rated 14 out of 20.