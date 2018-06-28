Ex-Rangers boss: Moses Odubajo can be ‘outstanding’ signing for Celtic

Have your say

Former Rangers boss Mark Warburton has praised Celtic for their pursuit of Moses Odubajo.

READ MORE - Celtic in talks with right-back Moses Odubajo - reports

Moses Odubajo last played in the play-off final for Hull City two years ago. Picture: Getty

The right-back was signed by Warburton for £1million from Leyton Orient when the ex-Ibrox manager was in charge of Brentford.

From there he made a £3.5million switch to Hull City and enjoyed a stellar campaign before disaster struck.

Having spent two years out after sustaining a bad knee injury, Odubajo is now looking to rebuild his career and joined Celtic for their pre-season training camp in Austria.

Brendan Rodgers and his staff will monitor the player closely to see whether Odubajo is able to return to somewhere approaching his best following his lengthy spell on the sidelines.

And if he does, Warburton insists the Scottish champions are getting a cracking player.

He told the Scottish Sun: “I can’t speak highly enough of him as a player and as a boy. He’s a really top lad.

“If he’s over his injury worries, is fit and ready again, then he can be an outstanding signing for Celtic.

“An on form Odubajo can be the best right-back in Scottish football by a mile. I can’t pay him a greater compliment than that.

“Not long after I left Brentford for Rangers he joined Hull and then had a brilliant season there, culminating in a Wembley play-off final triumph over Sheffield Wednesday.

“Odubajo deserved to play in the Premier League. But then he got injured and I was upset for him.

“From what I believe Hull turned down £12 million from Everton for him.”

READ MORE - Marseille cool interest in Celtic striker Moussa Dembele