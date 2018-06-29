Ex-Celtic striker claims Dedryck Boyata is worth £50million

Ex-Celtic striker John Hartson has claimed centre-back Dedryck Boyata is in the same class as England star John Stones.

The football pundit made the assertion on Twitter as he lobbied for his former side to tie Boyata up to a long-term deal.

The Belgian international is entering the final year of his deal and would be free to walk away from the Scottish champions next summer.

Hartson believes that would be a huge mistake, feeling the 27-year-old is as good as the defender Manchester City paid £50milllion two days ago.

He wrote: “Celtic top priority is to get Boyata on a long term deal. The vultures will be all over him after his World Cup displays.

Dedryck Boyata was included in Belgium's World Cup squad. Picture: SNS

“If John Stones is £50m then Boyata is in same bracket. Celtic should be in his hotel room now with a contract offer! #gettorussia”

