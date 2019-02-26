Ex-Celtic ace Moussa Dembele trolls Brendan Rodgers with 'I told you so' jibe

Ex-Celtic striker Moussa Dembele has not held back expressing his opinion of Brendan Rodgers' departure from Celtic.

The Frenchman posted an array of tweets telling critics 'I told you so'.

Dembele first responded to the announcement of Rodgers as the new Leicester City manager with a tweet that simply read: "Interesting". It was followed by a gif of man looking surprised.

More was to follow as he posted: "#AndIfYouDontKnowNowYouKnow #IToldYou"

That was then followed of a video of Muhammad Ali where the famous boxer said: "Everybody stop talking now. Attention. I told you. All of my critics, I told you all."

When Dembele left Celtic for Lyon in August he posted cryptic messages on social media which were believed to be aimed at Rodgers.

He tweeted “A man, without his word, is nothing. A real man keeps his word" before telling Celtic fans they should be careful who they call leaders at the club and that a "lie has many variations" but the "truth has none".

From Tuesday's tweets it suggests that he was indeed posting about Rodgers.

Back in August it was reported by Get French Football News that "Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers told Moussa Dembélé in the January window that Brighton was a better club than Celtic and tried to convince the Frenchman to join then bottom of the table West Brom."