The Celtic Park dugout has seen it's fair share of winners from European Cup winner Jock Stein to double-treble winner Brendan Rodgers, but just how do these Celtic managers weigh up when compared by win percentage.

1. Lou Macari (20th) Win percentage: 35.29%'Games in charge: 34

2. Jimmy McGrory (19th) Win percentage: 49.71%'Games in charge: 849

3. Tony Mowbray (18th) Win percentage: 51.11%'Games in charge: 45

4. Liam Brady (17th) Win percentage: 53.97%'Games in charge: 126

