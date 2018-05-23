Delight for Hoops fans as online retailer starts selling ‘Celtic dress’

Have your say

An online clothing retailer’s latest garment is going down a storm with fans in one half of Glasgow - because of its resemblance to a Celtic top.

• READ MORE - Sports Direct launches Rangers-branded teddy bear - called Timmy

Missguided is selling a green and white horizontally-striped T-shirt dress which looks every bit like a Celtic shirt.

The dress is emblazoned with “B.A.B.E.” on the front, where the Dafabet sponsor sits on the Hoops jersey.

In a tweet yesterday, Missguided wrote: “Mondays = oversized tees. Shop the green striped t-shirt dress.”

The item has already sold out on the website after Parkhead fans snapped up all the stock.

• READ MORE - Glasgow Primark selling baseball caps emblazoned with the word ‘hun’