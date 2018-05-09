Craig Gordon is a cup final concern for Celtic

Craig Gordon is an injury concern for Celtic ahead of the Scottish Cup final against Motherwell.

He will sit out tonight’s match against Kilmarnock in a bid to be fit for the Hampden clash on 19 May.

“Craig’s not fit just now,” Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers said. “We’re just monitoring him between now and the final and we’ll just see how he is; it’s his knee. There’s just a slight pain in it and it’s not worth the risk. He could play tomorrow but we want to ensure we have as many players as fit and strong and available for the final as we can.”