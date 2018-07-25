Could Celtic take highly rated World Cup youngster on loan?

Celtic could land highly regarded Australia prospect Daniel Arzani on loan, according to reports.

The 19-year-old midfielder is expected to join Manchester City from A-League side Melbourne City and Pep Guardiola’s side amid reports the English champions will look to loan the Iranian-born starlet to the Hoops.

Daniel Arzani runs with the ball during Australia's World Cup Group C match with Denmark. Picture: AFP/Getty Images

PSV Eindhoven are also understood to be interested in the player but it is understood Arzani will head north after swapping one City Football Group club for another.

Able to play in attacking midfield or out wide, Arzani made three appearances from the bench at Russia 2018, becoming the youngest Socceroos player to appear at a World Cup.

In the same month he was awarded the Harry Kewell Medal for the best Australian male Under-23 player, to go with his selection in the A-League Team of the Season and A-League Young Footballer of the Year award.

At club level he has made 26 appearances for Melbourne over the last two seasons, scoring twice.

City are understood to be putting the finishing touches on a deal for Arzani, with a fee in the region of £280,000 expected to be paid to Melbourne for the youngster’s services.

The arrangement will likely be similar to Aaron Mooy’s transfer from Melbourne to City, which saw him immediately sent on loan to Huddersfield last season.

Manchester City players Luke Brattan and Anthony Caceres are currently on loan at Melbourne, while former St Johnstone and Rangers forward Michael O’Halloran joined Warren Joyce’s side earlier this month.