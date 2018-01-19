Conor McGregor attends training session in Kieran Tierney Celtic top

Conor McGregor turned up for a Dublin training session today kitted out in a Celtic shirt complete with Kieran Tierney’s name, number and autograph on the back.

UFC icon McGregor, who revealed his support for Celtic in 2014, posted photos of him in training on his Instagram account wearing the Hoops shirt, with the caption: “Working on the “Blitz” tonight at @sbgireland. An underrated technique until it goes through you at 100mile an hour. Shout out Celtic football club.”

Tierney is a huge fan of McGregor and attends many of his events, and met him during a show in Belfast in 2016.

And the young defender tweeted a photo of McGregor wearing the shirt with the caption ‘GOAT’, an acronym for ‘Greatest of all time’.

It’s not the first time McGregor and Celtic have come together.

During Celtic’s 5-0 win over Astana at Parkhead last year, supporters unveiled a banner borrowing one of McGregor’s slogans - ‘We’re not here to take part, we’re here to take over’.

And McGregor again hailed Celtic during a meet-and-greet event in Glasgow last year, describing ‘Glasgow Celtic’ as ‘the only f****** team worth talking about’ to his audience