Celtic ‘won’t get emotional’ in title race says Brendan Rodgers as he laments ‘clumsy’ challenge on Emilio Izaguirre

Goals from Ryan Christie and Oliver Burke earned Celtic a victory over Hibs which keeps them six points clear of Rangers at the top of the Ladbrokes Premiership.

But there was another injury blow for the Scottish champions when Emilio Izaguirre was carried off on a stretcher after damaging an ankle following a poor challenge from Hibs on-loan Leicester City defender Darnell Johnson.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is hopeful left-back Izaguirre’s knock is not as serious as it initially appeared.

“At best it was a clumsy challenge, because he [Johnson] was over the ball,” said Rodgers. “I think it scared Emilio a little bit, because he’s had issues with broken ankles before. “But the medical team are telling me they think he’s got away with it. He’s a little bit sore but he will hopefully be okay in a few days.”

Rodgers revealed that his lengthy injury list is easing somewhat, with Olivier Ntcham and Odsonne Edouard back in training and close to a return, while James Forrest’s hamstring strain is not serious and he could be back in time for the first leg of the Europa League tie against Valencia next week.

The Celtic boss praised his players after five straight league wins since the winter break. He said: “There is a perception created around a challenge for the title and that it’s tight but all you can do is focus on our own performance, not get too emotional, and play good football. “If we do that then we know there is a good chance we’ll win.”