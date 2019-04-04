Celtic vow to ‘vigorously’ fight SFA over Old Firm charges

Celtic have vowed to “vigorously” defend themselves and their captain Scott Brown against charges imposed by the Scottish FA.

Scott Brown celebrates at full time after Celtic defeated Rangers 2-1 at Parkhead. Picture: PA

The governing body took action against both Celtic and Rangers for the melee which took place in the aftermath of Sunday’s Old Firm clash at Celtic Park.

There were also charges brought against Celtic captain Scott Brown for not acting “in the best interests of Association Football”. The midfielder celebrated his side’s 2-1 victory in the direction of the away fans, an action which angered opponent Andy Halliday and sparked the bust-up between the two teams.

Both Celtic and Brown have been given until Wednesday 10 April to respond, with a principal hearing date set for Thursday 2 May.

Celtic said in a statement released via Twitter: “Following the news today that Celtic captain, Scott Brown and the club have been cited by the SFA in relation to last Sunday’s game, a club spokesperson said: ‘Celtic will defend these charges vigorously.’”

