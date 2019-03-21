Celtic v Rangers: Old Firm tickets on resale sites for up to £720

Have your say

Tickets for the Ladbrokes Premiership clash between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on March 31 have appeared on some resale websites for as much as £721 for a single ticket.

The total price includes ticket, delivery charges, booking fee and more than £100 in tax.

Celtic host Rangers at Parkhead on March 31. Picture: SNS Group

One website has more than 20 tickets available, with the cheapest seats in Block 412 in Celtic Park’s North Stand Upper Tier - labelled as a restricted view - going for a whopping £490.75 with all charges applied.

The most expensive brief works out at £721.50 with all additional fees added on.

The total cost for the 22 tickets comes out at more than £13,000 when fees and charges are included.

Another resale site is selling a single ticket for the match for £495 - but with delivery fee, booking fee and tax, the total price rockets to £613.51.

There is no information indicating what stand the ticket is located in, or whether it is a restricted view seat.

Face value for matchday tickets is £49 for adult and £30 for concessions, with Rangers fans paying £46 for restricted view tickets.

Celtic have been contacted for comment.