Celtic transfer latest: Southampton forward linked | Timothy Weah latest | Burke a target?

The latest transfer news and gossip from Celtic Park...

Afolabi on Hoops radar

Brendan Rodgers could bring in a number of new players in January. Picture: SNS Group

Celtic are reportedly keeping tabs on Southampton youngster Jonathan Afolabi. The 18-year-old is understood to have caught the eye of the Hoops’ recruitment staff and while he is yet to make a first-team breakthrough at St Mary’s, he is highly regarded in the Saints’ academy.

The Republic of Ireland Under-19 international has scored two in ten for his country and has featured for Soton’s Under-18s and Under-23s since joining from St Joseph’s Boys in 2016.

The Celtic Weah: Timothy says yes to Hoops deal

Timothy Weah is understood to have agreed to join Celtic, with the Hoops needing Paris Saint-Germain chiefs to green light a deal.

The 18-year-old starlet has already held preliminary talks in Glasgow and was given a tour of Lennoxtown last week.

Celtic eye West Brom starlet

Celtic have been linked with a move for West Brom winger Oliver Burke, with Baggies boss Darren Moore happy to sanction a loan move.

Former RB Leipzig wideman Burke has made just five senior appearances this season and has also been linked with Millwall.

The 21-year-old was put on a special training regime earlier this year but could move north of the Border for game time next month.

Miller’s time at Dundee ends

Calvin Miller has returned to Celtic from his loan spell with Dundee. The left-sided defender or midfielder scored once in 15 appearances for the Dark Blues but was one of three players who exited Dens Park earlier this week.

The 20-year-old has made five appearances for Celtic since breaking into the first team during the 2016/17 campaign.

Hoops hopeful over Bayo deal

Celtic are understood to have tabled a bid of around £1.75 million for Ivorian striker Vakoun Issouf Bayo of Dunajska Streda.

The 21-year-old has bagged 18 goals and seven assists in 23 appearances for the Slovakian side, helping them to second in the table.

Bayo has caught the eye of numerous European clubs but Celtic are hopeful of beating them to the twice-capped international as Brendan Rodgers looks to add some much-needed firepower to his side in January.