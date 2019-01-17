Celtic transfer latest: More ins and outs | Defender ends speculation | Kieran Tierney latest

The latest news, transfer rumours and gossip from Parkhead...

Rodgers predicts more ins and outs

Brendan Rodgers chats with Damien Duff at Lennoxtown. Picture: SNS Group

Brendan Rodgers has hinted at further comings and goings at Celtic Park this month, with three players already signed.

Speaking ahead of Celtic’s Scottish Cup tie with Airdrieonians, the Hoops boss said: “There will be movement both ways, I would suggest, between now and the end of the window.

“We’ve got a big squad. There will be players that naturally will want to go and play. We can hopefully do more business.”

Whatmough signs new Pompey deal

Jack Whatmough, linked with both Celtic and Rangers this month, has put an end to the speculation by signing a new deal with current side Portsmouth.

The 22-year-old centre-back’s contract at Fratton Park was up in the summer but he has signed an extension, all but confirming he won’t be going anywhere in this window.

Pompey currently sit top of League One.

Tierney injury still a problem

Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that Kieran Tierney’s injury problems are ongoing, but did not go into details when discussing the left-back’s issues.

Rodgers said: “He’s still unavailable. He’s working with the medical team with this issue, but he’s still injured at the moment. We’ll give him a bit of time and see how he’s doing.”