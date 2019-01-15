Celtic transfer latest: Defenders on radar | Right-back link dismissed | Toure progress?

The latest transfer news and gossip from Parkhead...

Richards linked with Celtic

Micah Richards has emerged as an admittedly unlikely target for Celtic. Picture: Getty Images

Out-of-favour Aston Villa defender Micah Richards has been linked with Celtic. The 30-year-old, who can operate at centre-back or at right-back, has played just three competitive games since October 2016.

However, it’s not called silly season for nothing and reports suggest that any link is pure speculation.

McKenna back on?

One defender who may represent a feasible target for the Hoops is Scott McKenna.

The Aberdeen centre-half was the subject of a handful of failed bids from Celtic last summer but he could be back on the club’s radar as they look to bolster their backline.

Brendan Rodgers believes Dedryck Boyata will see out his contract with Celtic but with Marvin Compper and Jack Hendry likely to leave the club, and Filip Benkovic’s loan up in the summer, the Celts need more bodies at the back and McKenna appears to top the club’s list.

Toure progress?

Celtic have been installed as the bookies’ favourite to sign free agent and former Manchester City mainstay Yaya Toure.

The midfielder’s brother Kolo Toure is a coach at Celtic, and has spoken to his sibling about coming to Celtic.

On Sky Sports on Monday, Yaya said: “Celtic is a great team, but let me speak to Brendan and we will see. Who knows, maybe Kolo is arranging something for me behind the scenes.

“I have been playing in the Premier League and for me it’s been the most enjoyable. But maybe I can end up in Scotland or back in England. I want maybe one more year at a high level.”