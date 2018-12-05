Celtic to support LGBT by wearing rainbow laces for Motherwell clash

Celtic have announced they will be supporting the lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans (LGBT) communities by wearing rainbow laces for tonight’s match with Motherwell.

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths shows his support for the Rainbow Laces campaign. Picture: SNS

Rainbow Laces is Stonewall Scotland’s campaign to change attitudes in sport and make sure that LGBT people are welcomed and accepted at all levels of the game.

Research shows that almost half of LGBT people think that public sporting events, such as football matches, aren’t a welcoming space for them.

Celtic captain Scott Brown welcomed the club’s decision to make the change for tonight’s match, saying: “This year’s campaign once again addresses a very important issue which needs to be tackled. Therefore, we are delighted to once again support the Rainbow Laces campaign and promote the very important message that sport is for all.”

Colin Macfarlane, director of Stonewall Scotland, added: “We are delighted that SPFL clubs are supporting our Rainbow Laces campaign, and by doing so, standing with LGBT football fans across Scotland.

“We want to see fans make similar commitments and become active allies to LGBT people by creating a welcoming environment and challenging abuse. Many LGBT people want to take part in football, either as players or fans, but abuse from a small minority makes many people feel unsafe.”