Celtic to miss out on Newcastle United defender Chancel Mbemba

Celtic look set to miss out on the signing of Chancel Mbemba with the player ready to seal a move to Porto.

Chancel Mbemba looks set to leave Newcastle United. Picture: Getty

The Newcastle United defender was said to have been on the radar of Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers last month after falling out of favour on Tyneside.

However, it now seems Rodgers will have to turn his attentions elsewhere in a bid to improve his defence.

The Congolese international previously starred for Anderlecht and Belgian media outlet HLN are reporting that Porto are ready to secure his signature.

A transfer is expected within the next 48 hours as negotiations are said to be at an advanced stage.

The 23-year-old cost around £10million when Newcastle bought him in 2015 but has struggled for regular playing time in the past two seasons.

