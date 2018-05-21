Celtic to face Shamrock Rovers in pre-season friendly

Have your say

Shamrock Rovers will host Celtic in a pre-season friendly match in July, the clubs have confirmed.

Celtic will travel to the Tallaght Stadium on Saturday July 7, with Brendan Rodgers’ side likely to use the game as part of their preparation for the Champions League qualifiers.

Celtic will face Shamrock Rovers at the Tallaght Stadium in early July. Picture: Getty Images

Shamrock are likely to field a largely second-string XI, with Rovers in SSE Airtricity League Premier Division action away to Cork City the previous day.

The Hoops travelled to Dublin last summer, with a full-strength Parkhead side easily defeating the Irish side.

Ahead of their Champions League clash with Linfield, a full-strength Celtic side eased to a 9-0 victory thanks to goals from Mikael Lustig, Moussa Dembele, James Forrest, Jonny Hayes, Tom Rogic and a brace each from Stuart Armstrong and Scott Sinclair.

The fixture is Celtic’s second confirmed pre-season friendly of the summer, with the champions travelling to Austria where they will face third division outfit SK Vorwärts Steyr in late June.