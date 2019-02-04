Celtic: Timothy Weah reveals why referee Willie Collum didn’t book him for celebration

Timothy Weah revealed referee Willie Collum let him off a yellow card after he scored the clinching goal in the 2-0 win over St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park.

The 18-year-old attacker, on loan from Paris Saint-Germain, came off the bench to set up James Forrest for the opener in the 78th minute and the Celtic winger was booked for going in among the travelling fans in celebration.

Timothy Weah celebrates his goal for Celtic. Picture: SNS Group

However, when Weah went into the crowd after converting a Callum McGregor cross in the 89th minute, Collum handed out advice rather than a caution.

The United States international, who has scored three goals in five games since his arrival at the beginning of the month, said: “He said ‘I would have given you a yellow card, but the fans didn’t fall over so next time be careful’.

“They went all the way there to support us and I feel that is the least I can do to celebrate the win.

“I saw James had been booked - but that’s life. I thought he was going to be book to me too. It would have been worth it, 100 per cent.”

Celtic’s win took them six points clear of Rangers at the top of the table and Weah left McDiarmid Park feeling euphoric.

“It’s an incredible feeling coming into a difficult game and scoring,” he said.

“The most important thing was the assist for me because it was my first assist of the season.

“To get it at that time was amazing and to see the joy on James’ face... it was a huge relief and the celebration with the fans just topped it off.

“At such a young age, coming in and having a game like that is always good for your confidence.

“All credit to the team, they played 100 per cent throughout the whole match. We had a tough time getting the first goal and it was a relief when it finally came.

“I’m so proud of James for getting on the end of the cross and I want to thank the coaching staff for having the confidence in me to bring me on.”