Celtic target Patrick Roberts 'set to complete season-long loan move to Girona'

Celtic are set to miss out on Patrick Roberts with the player set to move to La Liga.

It is being reported in Spain that the 21-year-old will sign for Giorna on a season-long loan deal either on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Roberts has been linked with a move back to Celtic having spent the last two-and-a-half seasons on loan at Parkhead with moves elsewhere also touted.

Yet Girona are set to win the race having failed in a move for another talented City youngster, Brahim Diaz, with Aleix Garcia already on loan from the Premier League champions.

Giorna are partly-owned by the City Football Group which own Manchester City.

Robert made 78 appearances for Celtic, winning seven trophies.