Celtic star makes shortlist for prestigious European football award

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard has been included on a shortlist of the best under-21 players in European football.

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard. Picture: AFP/Getty

The European Golden Boy award, compiled by Italian paper Tuttosport, celebrates the best in up-and-coming talent the continent has to offer.

The Frenchman has found himself alongside the likes of PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was a member of England’s 2018 World Cup squad.

Justin Kluivert, son of Dutch hero Patrick, and Manchester City’s 18-year-old star Phil Foden are two other notable names to have made the cut from the initial 40-man longlist.

Edouard has netted nine goals in 19 appearances since signing a permanent contract with the reigning Scottish champions in a £9 million switch from PSG this past summer.

The full list can be viewed here.