Celtic set for £7m windfall if Virgil van Dijk joins Manchester City

Celtic could benefit to the tune of up to £7 million, if Virgil van Dijk seals a move to Manchester City.

• READ MORE - Celtic miss out as Liverpool end interest in Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk looks to be on his way out of Southampton. Picture: Getty Images

City are understood to be lining up a bid of around £70 million for the Dutch defender, according to The Times.

Pep Guardiola is keen to bolster his backline with the capture of the former Groningen centre half.

If van Dijk does join City, the Hoops could earn up to £7 million thanks to the sell-on clause included in his £10 million move to Southampton.

Van Dijk was on Liverpool’s radar during the summer, but a bid from the Anfield side was knocked back and the Dutch international ended up staying at St Mary’s.

Van Dijk in action for Celtic against Barcelona. Picture: Getty Images

The defender has returned to the Saints first team but is almost certain to be on the way out next month.

He has been linked with a string of clubs including Arsenal and Chelsea.

• READ MORE - Virgil van Dijk: I still look out for Celtic’s results