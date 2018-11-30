Celtic’s James Forrest is aiming to score in a fourth League Cup final

Celtic winger James Forrest will carry the confidence of a triple Betfred Cup final scorer into tomorrow’s showpiece occasion against Aberdeen at Hampden Park.

The 27-year-old Scotland international has notched in each of his three finals in the competition, against Motherwell, Aberdeen and Dundee United respectively.

All three matches ended up with green and white ribbons on the trophy and Forrest, pictured, is looking to secure a remarkable 15th senior medal since he came out of the Celtic youth academy.

He said: “I’ve scored in the last three finals and it gives me confidence knowing that in those types of games that I can score goals. Hopefully I can contribute and help the team to victory.

“We know it is going to be a difficult game against Aberdeen and we will not be taking them lightly. We have played them in cup finals and this season as well. Playing in a cup final for Celtic is unbelievable and you just want to make sure you get the win.”

Forrest’s League Cup final goals were scored last season (v Motherwell), 2016-17 (v Aberdeen) and 2014-15 (v Dundee United).