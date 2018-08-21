Celtic ‘planning £7 million move for Wolfsburg defender Jeffrey Bruma

Celtic are lining up a £7 million move for Wolfsburg defender Jeffrey Bruma, according to reports in Germany.

German newspaper Bild is reporting that the Hoops are interested in taking the former Chelsea defender to Glasgow.

Jeffrey Bruma in action for Wolfsburg against Borussia Dortmund in a Bundesliga match. Picture: Getty Images

The 26-year-old played under Brendan Rodgers during his formative years at Chelsea’s academy and has since played for Leicester, PSV Eindhoven and Hamburg, as well as Die Wölfe.

Bruma, capped 25 times by the Netherlands, appears surplus to requirements at the Volkswagen Arena. The report states that the Rotterdam-born defender is “no longer needed” by Bruno Labbadia’s side and with at least five other central defenders on the books, those claims would appear accurate.

Bruma was left out of the Wolfsburg squad to face Elversberg in a DFB Pokal match at the weekend, and with Sevilla confirming their interest in Dedryck Boyata, there could be something in these reports.

The draw of European football may appeal to Bruma, given Wolfsburg’s brush with relegation last season.

But while he is aware of Celtic’s interest, Bruma claims no one has spoken to him or contacted his agent about a proposed move and that he is focused on Wolfsburg while he is contracted to the Bundesliga side.