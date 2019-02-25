Celtic outcast Kundai Benyu set to make international debut

Forgotten Celtic midfielder Kundai Benyu has been called up for Zimbabwe’s squad and their manager insists it’s a huge coup for the African nation.

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: £6m bid for Celtic boss | Neil Lennon as caretaker | Moyes front-runner for Parkhead job | Rodgers walks away from BBC

Celtic midfielder Kundai Benyu. Picture: SNS

The former Ipswich Town youngster hasn’t made a single appearance for the Hoops this season and still has almost two-and-a-half years left of his contract to go.

He was loaned out to Oldham Athletic last season and that was the last time he featured anywhere.

But that hasn’t stopped Zimbabwe from naming him in their squad for the African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Mozambique.

Manager Tonderayi Ndiraya said: “Having Kundai Benyu available for us is a huge boost for the squad.

“We need our top players, who are based in Europe, to help us and I am delighted Kundai has made himself available for selection.”

Benyu has made just one league start for Celtic - in a 2-0 win at Kilmarnock in August, 2017.