Celtic ‘once again favourites’ to land Jason Denayer

Celtic have been given a reprieve in their bid to re-sign former centre-back Jason Denayer, according to reports.

Jason Denayer could be set for a return to Celtic. Picture: SNS

The Hoops have been on the trail of the Manchester City defender this summer as they seek to strengthen their back-line.

It looked like they had lost out to Galatasaray with Denayer keen on a return after enjoying two separate loan spells there.

However, the Turkish side have reportedly been unable to guarantee payment due to the economic crisis in the country.

Belgian newspaper Nieuwsblad claim that Celtic are now in pole position to capture the 23-year-old, though Torino are also said to be showing an interest.

Denayer won the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year award during his one-season loan at Celtic Park in 2014-15.