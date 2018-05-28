Celtic linked with Swansea City striker but Liverpool also keen

Have your say

Celtic have been linked with a move for Swansea City striker Jordan Ayew, according to reports in Ghana.

The 26-year-old forward was top scorer at the Liberty Stadium in the 2017/18 campaign but could move on following the Swans’ relegation.

Celtic and Liverpool have both been linked with Jordan Ayew, seen here celebrating a goal for Swansea City. Picture: Getty Images

Nana Oduro Sarfo, director at Ghanaian top flight side Berekum Chelsea, reckons Ayew could head north to Glasgow despite interest from Liverpool.

Sarfo believes the Ghanian-born international could opt for Celtic because there has been “serious interest” from Brendan Rodgers.

Speaking to Ghanaweb, Sarfo added: “Jordan has had offers from several clubs after Swansea City’s relegation last season.

“He will surely not play in the Championship with them.

“Liverpool have shown interest in him but Scottish side Celtic and their coach seem to be serious with their interest.

“I believe he may go to Scotland looking at how events are unfolding since they want to meet every demand.

“They speak English just like in England so he can express himself well in there and meet the expectations in the league.”

Ayew has previously played for Marseille, Sochaux, Lorient and Aston Villa.

